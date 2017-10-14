Legislation on thyroid tests stressed

Islamabad

Medical experts demanded that the government legislate to ensure blood tests on newborn babies to diagnose thyroid disorders.

During a seminar held here to create public awareness of the importance of thyroid test, the speakers said the hospital, where babies were born, could be bound by the law to do those blood examinations.

The seminar was organised by the ZB Foundation, which was set up three years ago for the health of children.

Dr Ali Raza, Akbar Raza Naqvi, Danielle Wilson Naqvi and Sabeel Chaudhry told participants that the foundation was providing free services for the heel-prick test, which included collecting samples and providing results.

They said the system had been established in all the four provinces, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The medics said the test helped diagnose 50 possible diseases in newborn babies. They said initially, the foundation was doing the thyroid test only but later, it would offer more services.

They said thyroid disorders could not only hamper mental growth of children but they could also cause early death in childhood.