No admission restriction for A-Level students: PMDC

Islamabad

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has decided that all students of A-Level, who are intending to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses, are eligible for admissions to countrywide colleges both on open merit and foreign quota.

It however said foreign quota would only be used by foreign nationals, dual nationality holders and overseas Pakistanis, who had physically studied abroad and passed A-Level or equivalent 12th grade examinations.

PMDC President Prof Dr Shabbir Lehri told reporters here on Friday that the students enrolled in A-Level course in Pakistan were bound to clear and pass the medical and dental colleges entry test examination in their respective province or region.

"In the 2013 regulations, only appearance in exam or entry test was mandatory for the students but the Council made it mandatory for applicants in 2016 to pass entry test for such admissions," he said.

The PMDC president said the students of A-Level, who were studying in Pakistan, were bound to pass entry test exam in the respective regions or provinces and that they would be allowed to vie for 85% merit or open quota seats and 15% foreign quota seats only.

He said the A-Level students who studied in Pakistan and were desirous to apply for admission in medical and dental colleges would only be allowed to apply on foreign quota if they were foreign nationals and dual nationals or overseas Pakistanis.

"The impression that some restriction are imposed on A-Level students in 2017 for admissions is wrong and is contrary to the facts. None of the A-Level students had been deprived of admission in medical and dental education in Pakistan," he said.

The PMDC president said the PMDC recommended few amendments to the relevant law before sending a draft in that respect to the health ministry.

He said once approved by the cabinet, the recommendations would be implemented.

He added that parents and students seeking queries and information about admissions in medical and dental colleges were advised to contact the PMDC directly.