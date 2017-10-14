Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Six Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai attack

Six Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai attack

CAIRO: Six Egyptian soldiers were killed in a "terrorist" attack in restive North Sinai, where Jihadists are active, the army’s spokesman said on Friday.

"Terrorist elements attacked a security post in El-Arish with hand grenades and firearms," Tamer el-Rifai wrote on his Facebook page.

"The assailants fled and many were killed and wounded," he said, without giving further details.

A jihadist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula has killed hundreds of troops and policemen since the army ousted Egypt’s elected Islamist president Mohammed Mursi in 2013, with an Islamic State group affiliate claiming responsibility for many attacks.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement