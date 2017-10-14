Gulf standoff looms over Unesco vote

PARIS: Candidates from Qatar and France vied on Friday to become the new head of the UN’s embattled cultural agency, with Gulf tensions and accusations of anti-Israel bias looming over the politically charged contest.

The campaign to succeed Unesco's outgoing chief Irina Bokova was overshadowed by Washington’s announcement on Thursday that it planned to withdraw from the body after years of tensions over decisions seen as critical of Israel.

Israel itself announced shortly afterwards that it would follow suit.

Arab states believe the job of director-general of the 195-member organisation should go to one of them for the first time, but regional rivalries and the US and Israeli withdrawals looked set to undercut their ambitions.

Former Qatari culture minister Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari is currently leading the contest, but he has been unable to pick up support from other Gulf states who are part of a Saudi-led coalition blockading the gas-rich monarchy.

The division is likely to open the way for his rival, French ex-culture minister Audrey Azoulay, who is Jewish of Moroccan origin. She edged out Egyptian rights activist Moushira Khattab on Friday as the main challenger.

The ultimate winner, set to be decided in a final round of voting later Friday, will face the difficult task of trying to persuade the US and Israel to reverse their decisions to leave, as well as tackling the allegations of anti-Israel bias.

Reacting to the US withdrawal on Friday, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it sent a "bad signal" at a time of global instability, but he added that Berlin too wanted changes at the Paris-based body.

"That’s why we put all our hope in the future director-general and expect that this person will carry out reforms," spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

"Abuse of this organisation for political reasons must come to an end."

In the face of Arab divisions, France has presented Azoulay as a consensus figure who could mend fences and soothe tensions caused by recent resolutions against Israel.

"Now more than ever Unesco needs a project... which restores confidence and overcomes political divisions," the French foreign ministry said in a statement reacting to the US pullout.

Lebanon’s candidate Vera El-Khoury, who bowed out at the fourth round of voting, told AFP that the power game at play in the race had shown Unesco members "did not give a damn" about the candidates’ programmes.

Qatar has generously funded Unesco in recent years and lobbied intensively for the post, which would help bolster its international status at a time when it faces isolation in the Gulf. A Saudi-led coalition has been blockading the small strategically placed nation since June over its alleged support for radical Islamists and its ties to Iran.