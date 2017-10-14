Sat October 14, 2017
World

AFP
October 14, 2017

­Venezuela holds landmark election

CARACAS: Venezuelans vote on Sunday in regional elections seen as a key test for both President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition alike after months of street protests that failed to unseat him. The opposition, unable to sustain the protests in which 125 people were killed between April and July, is seeking a big turnout .

International powers accuse Maduro of dismantling democracy by taking over state institutions in the wake of an economic collapse cause by a fall in the price of oil, its sole significant source of revenue.

