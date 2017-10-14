Turkey deploys troops to Syria’s rebel-held Idlib

ANKARA: Turkey announced on Friday it had deployed dozens of soldiers in the Syrian province of Idlib as part of its efforts to establish a de-escalation zone to stop fighting in the largely Jihadist-controlled northwestern region.

The deployment also appeared to be aimed at preventing the expansion of Syrian Kurdish militia backed by the United States, but considered by Ankara to be "terrorists".

Over 100 soldiers, including special forces, and 30 armoured vehicles entered Idlib, Turkey’s Hurriyet daily reported on Friday, as it speculated more troops could be sent to the province over the next few days.

In a statement on Friday the military said that it had begun "activities to establish observation posts on October 12 (Thursday)".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkish armed forces had entered Syria with the Free Syrian Army, the name Ankara uses when referring to rebels seeking President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

"We said we would come unexpectedly in the night, and last night... we started the operation," he said during a televised speech in Ankara.