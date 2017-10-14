Farhan cruises into semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman reached the semi-finals of $10,000 White Oaks Court Classic at White Oaks, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario, Canada on Friday.
Top seed Farhan defeated Victor Crouin of France 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4 in the quarter-finals. Earlier, he beat Arthur Gaskin of Ireland 11-2, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3 in the first round to reach the quarters.
Shahjahan Khan of Pakistan fell to fourth seed Christopher Binnie of Jamaica 7-11, 9-11, 10-12 in 50 minutes in the first round.
