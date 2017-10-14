PSG chief in corruption probe put villa at Valcke’s disposal: police

ROME: Accused Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi put a Sardinian villa at the disposal of disgraced former top FIFA official Jerome Valcke, Italian police said on Friday.

Khelaifi, the powerful Qatari sports executive who heads the BeIN media group, is said to have used the villa in Porto Cervo as a “means of corruption” over the sale of media rights for upcoming World Cups between 2018-30.

Italian police said they had searched and seized the luxury “Villa Bianca”, owned by an international real estate agency, in a raid conducted in the presence of a “representative of the Swiss government”.

Several people “linked to various titles to the company that owns the villa” have been questioned, police added.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said Thursday they had opened a probe into Khelaifi and Valcke — who was Sepp Blatter’s right-hand man at FIFA — in March.