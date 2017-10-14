Angel Yin storms into second-round lead in Incheon

SEOUL: LPGA tour rookie Angel Yin fired six birdies and one eagle to storm into the sole lead at the second round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Friday.

The 19-year-old American fired a sizzling seven-under-par 65 to post an 11-under total of 133, rising to the top of the leaderboard at the star-studded event that features the game’s top three players.

The highlight of the day came when Yin scored a par-five at the fifth where she hit a 6-iron to 12 feet and sank the eagle putt.

“That got everything started,” Yin, who turned pro last year, said after the event at the SKY72 Golf & Resort in Incheon.

“I made a few pars in the beginning, but that eagle just fired everything up.”

Local favorite Chun In-Gee, a two-time winner on the LPGA tour, carded 65 on Friday to a total of 135 to share second place with world number two Park Sung-Hyun and Ko Jin-Young.

The current world number one Ryu So-Yeon scored four-under-par 68 to a total of 140 to lie 18th, while world number three Lexi Thompson scored 69 to a total of 138 to lie 13th.