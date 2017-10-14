Babar ton guides Pakistan to big win in series opener

KARACHI: Pakistan bounced back from the disappointment of a morale-shattering 2-0 Test series whitewash to tame Sri Lanka in the opening One-day International on the back of a match-winning century by Babar Azam in Dubai on Friday night.

The Pakistanis who were shockingly beaten in both the Tests by the lower-rated Sri Lankans were in their element as they first amassed 292-6 on a batting-friendly wicket at the Dubai International Stadium and then restricted Sri Lanka to 209-8 to win the series opener by 83 runs. It was Pakistan’s sixth consecutive ODI victory.

The victory margin could have been bigger but Pakistan allowed Akila Dananjaya (50* off 72 balls) and Jeffrey Vandersay (25 off 47 balls) to build an eighth-wicket partnership worth 68 runs after reducing Sri Lanka to 132-7 at one stage of the innings. Lahiru Thirimanne with a 74-ball 53 was the only top order Sri Lanka batsman to offer any worthwhile resistance to Pakistan’s bowlers.

Rumman Raees (3-49) and Hasan Ali (3-36) were the pick of the Pakistani bowlers.

Earlier, Babar Azam returned to form with a brilliant century, while Shoaib Malik hit a rapid fifty, to propel Pakistan to 292-6.

Azam finished with 103 from 131 deliveries for his sixth ODI hundred, as Malik smashed a 61-ball 81 as the pair added 139 for the fourth wicket after Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Malik joined Azam at 124-3 and smashed five fours and two towering sixes before holing out at deep midwicket off the last ball of the 47th over.

Azam completed his hundred off 128 balls in the next over with a single, but three runs later miscued a drive off paceman Suranga Lakmal, who finished with 2-47 from his ten overs.

Azam managed a poor 38 runs in the preceding 2-0 Test-series defeat but batted with guts to prove his credentials as a limited-overs batsman.

Pakistan got off to a poor start when opener Ahmed Shehzad fell for a 12-ball duck, caught off Lahiru Gamage in the fourth over of the innings.

Fakhar Zaman and Azam took the total to 75 before Akila Dananjaya bowled the opener with a googly. The left-handed Zaman played well during his 45-ball 42 though, hitting four fours and a six. —with inputs from

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman b Dananjaya 43

Ahmed Shehzad c Dananjaya b Gamage 0

Babar Azam c Mendis b Lakmal 103

M Hafeez c Perera b Vandersay 32

Shoaib Malik c Dananjaya b Lakmal 81

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Tharanga b Perera 1

Imad Wasim not out 10

Hasan Ali not out 11

Extras (lb 2, w 9) 11

Total (6 wickets; 50 Overs) 292

Did not bat: Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan

Fall: 1-11, 2-75, 3-124, 4-263, 5-266, 6-269

Bowling: Lakmal 10-0-47-2; Gamage 8-0-49-1; Dananjaya 8-0-51-1; Perera 8-0-68-1; Vandersay 10-0-47-1; Siriwardana 6-0-28-0;

Sri Lanka

†N Dickwella c Sarfraz b Rumman 19

*W U Tharanga b Hafeez 18

L D Chandimal lbw b Rumman 4

H D R L Thirimanne lbw b Rumman 53

B K G Mendis c Sarfraz b Hasan 2

T A M Siriwardana b Hasan 0

N L T C Perera c sub (Faheem) b Shadab 21

A Dananjaya not out 50

J D F Vandersay c Sarfraz b Hasan 25

R A S Lakmal not out 7

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 6) 10

Total (8 wickets; 50 Overs) 209

Did not bat: P L S Gamage

Fall: 1-30, 2-34, 3-55, 4-67, 5-67, 6-108, 7-132, 8-200

Bowling: Junaid 6-0-28-0; Rumman 9-1-49-3; Hafeez 10-2-32-1; Hasan 9-0-36-3; Shoaib 5-0-19-0; Shadab 7-0-26-1; Imad 4-0-15-0

Result: Pakistan won by 83 runs

Series: Pakistan lead the 5-match series by 1-0

Man of the Match: Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and S Ravi (India). TV Umpires: R Kettleborough (England). Match Referee: A Pycroft (South Africa)