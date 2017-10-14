SMIU gets 10 acres to set up Hawksbay campus

The Sindh government has allotted 10 acres of land to the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) for establishing a campus in the city’s Hawks Bay area, said education minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Friday as he chaired the varsity’s senate meeting.

Dahar, who is also SMIU pro-chancellor, said the land’s possession would be given to the university administration within two weeks.

The senate’s fourth meeting was also attended SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh who presented a five-year report of the university.

The education minister said the provincial government had earlier given one hundred acres of land to the SMIU in the education city project for establishing its Malir campus. “Since the area was still yet to be developed, the government has allocated 10 acres at Hawks Bay on an urgent basis in view of the varsity’s growing needs,” he said.

The SMIU enjoyed a historic status due to its affiliation with the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and other leading figures of Pakistan Movement, the education minister said.

The SMIU would be included in the Sindh Education Department’s Endowment Fund through which the university’s deserving students would be benefited, he announced.