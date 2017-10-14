Sat October 14, 2017
Karachi

October 14, 2017

Two bodies found

The three-day-old body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from the Lyari River near the Shershah area.

Shershah police SHO Imdad Ali Khawaja said the body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). He said the victim appeared to be a Baloch but there was no identification document on him.

Another drowned man's body was recovered from the Clifton seashore. Boat Basin police Duty Officer (DO) Zulfiqar said the people had spotted the body and called in the police.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The officer said the man was yet to be identified as the body was at least five days old. The body was taken to the Edhi morgue for want of identification.

