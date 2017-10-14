Fugitive truck driver crushes woman to death

A trailer truck carrying a fully loaded container crushed a woman to death in the city’s Karimabad area early on Friday morning.

With the driver fleeing the scene immediately, the abandoned vehicle was set on fire by a mob that gathered soon after the accident.

Azizabad police station SHO Jamal Laghari identified the victim as 27-year-old Kiran Naveed and said she was on a motorcycle with her husband,

Naveed, when the speeding truck rammed into their bike.

As the couple’s motorcycle veered out of control, Naveed was flung off and landed some distance away but Kiran came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. She suffered extensive injuries and died on the spot, while Naveed’s condition was out of danger.

The truck’s driver, as per witnesses, wasted no time in fleeing from the area and a mob of angered citizens soon set the vehicle on fire.

SHO Laghari said a fire tender reached the scene on time to save the vehicle, bearing registration number C-8390, from complete destruction. He added that the truck’s cargo was crockery and it was coming to Karachi from Gujrat, and said this information could potentially help the police track the culprit down.

Speed kills

A young man fell prey to the often fatal lure of fast driving as his SUV overturned near the Awami Markaz on Friday.

Bahadurabad police SHO Khan Muhammad said there were two passengers in the vehicle (ABC-134) who were identified as 24-year-Rizwan and 25-year-old Meesam. Both suffered serious injuries in the accident and were admitted to a private hospital where Rizwan soon passed away.

The SHO said Rizwan’s family members had taken away his body without completing medico-legal formalities.