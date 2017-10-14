Accident sparks fear of knifeman

Following a week’s lull in knife attacks, fear gripped the city’s North Nazimabad locality on Friday morning after a housemaid claiming to have been attacked by the ‘knifeman’, was brought to a private hospital with an injury to her gluteal region.

A bewildered 49-year-old Shehrina entered the house of her employers, in North Nazimabad, Block F, with blood receding down her posterior – part of the body the serial knifeman attacks his victims on.

She was taken to the Saifee Hospital where the doctors were told that a bike rider wearing a helmet hit her from behind and fled.

As soon as the word of the attack spread, a heavy contingent of law enforcement personnel reached the medical facility to record the woman’s statement.

However, much to the paranoid city’s relief, the commotion subsided by afternoon when it turned out the incident was a road accident and not a knife attack.

SP Gulberg Abdullah Memon told The News that the victim got wounded after a speedy motorcyclist hit her from behind. “Shehrina got wounded by the motorbike’s handlebar when she was hit,” he said.

SSP Central Irfan Baloch also stated that he spoke to the lady doctor, Dr Sania Arbab, who treated the woman. The doctor confirmed that the woman’s injury was not caused by a sharp object.

He said Shehrina got a deep scratch most probably from the motorbike’s handlebar.

“In her statement, Shehrina also told the police that the bike rider fell down after he hit her; all of this suggests that it was actually an accident and not an attack,” said the SSP.

SHO Hyderi police station, Raja Zulfiqar Haider, said the victim was a resident of Kausar Niazi Colony and was a housemaid by profession. She was yet to have an FIR registered, he added. As per details released by East Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sultan Ali Khawaja, the focal person for the case, till Oct 5, 12 women fell victim to the elusive man’s in an 11-day spree.

The attacks began on September 25 wherein three women were injured in Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the Sharea Faisal police station’s jurisdiction.

The next day two more women were brought to a hospital; they were attacked in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station’s jurisdiction.

The seventh attack was again reported within Sharea Faisal police station’s jurisdiction on September 28.

On October 4, the deranged man wounded five girls and a woman, three of whom were attacked in the jurisdiction of Sharea Faisal police station, and one each within the jurisdictions of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and the Aziz Bhatti police stations.

The last attack was reported on October 5 when a 28-year-old woman was brought to a medical facility for injuries to her gluteal region; she was attacked by the knifeman near the Continental Bakery in Gluistan-e-Jauhar.