Suspect remanded

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Friday granted police seven-day physical remand of a man named Shehzad, who was arrested on suspicion of being an accomplice of one of the suspected knife attacker, Waseem.

The court housed at the Sindh High Court (SHC) building was informed that Shehzad was an accomplice of Waseem, a resident of Sahiwal.

The investigation officer (IO) claimed that Shehzad had admitted to knowing Waseem who had previously targeted women in Sahiwal and is suspected of involvement in the similar attacks in Karachi.

The IO told the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts that during interrogation Shehzad had revealed that Waseem appeared very happy when heard the news of knife attacks targeting women in Karachi and avidly followed news about the attacks.

The IO’s request for physical remand of Shehzad was accepted by the court.