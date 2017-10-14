City wardens can help end knife attacks: mayor

As concerns grow over the worrying failure of law enforcement agencies in arresting the apparently lone attacker who has stabbed and injured 12 female citizens in the city over the past three weeks, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Friday offered the services of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s City Warden force to assist in efforts to track down the perpetrator/s.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the second phase of the ongoing cleanliness drive in 15 union councils of District Central, the mayor said collective efforts were the need of the hour to restore calm in Karachi.

He said the city wardens, though unarmed, could help in intelligence gathering and would be willing to assist in any capacity if so desired by the Sindh government.

The mayor stated that previous collaborative efforts of the city administration and law enforcement agencies had produced commendable results.

Akhtar also used the chance to reiterate his support for the Karachi operation and said the country’s progress was directly dependent on the situation in the important port city.

The mayor’s offer comes at a time when multiple law enforcement and civilian and military intelligence agencies of the country remain involved in investigations into the knife attacks.