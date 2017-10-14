India’s trade deficit narrows

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India´s trade deficit narrowed to $8.98 billion in September, its lowest in seven months, government data showed on Friday. The deficit was $11.64 billion in August. Merchandise exports for September rose 25.67
percent from a year ago to $28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.
Goods imports last month were $37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.
