Etihad to launch Azerbaijan flights

KARACHI: Etihad Airways has announced plans to launch scheduled flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku effective from March 2, 2018, a statement said on Friday

The new route is being introduced to capitalise on the strong and growing demand for flights between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, it added.

The service will be operated three times a week using a 136-seat Airbus A320, configured with 16 seats in Business Class and 120 in Economy.

Azerbaijan introduced a visa waiver programme for the UAE nationals in November 2015 and expanded it to other GCC nations in early 2016, the statement said.

This prompted a surge in travel from across the GCC to the emerging tourist destinations located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, which offers visitors access to vast areas of unspoiled nature and centuries-old culture. Baku, which sits on the Caspian Sea, is the country’s primary gateway and commercial centre, it added.