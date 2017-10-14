ICT talent ecological system built

KARACHI: Huawei ICT skills competition, launched in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, which aims to cultivate talents, build ICT talent ecological system in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The applicants are more than 7,000 university students from all provinces of Pakistan, while workshops were successfully conducted at more than 20 universities of the country, it added.

The visited higher education institutions included University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, National University of Science and Technology Islamabad, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, COMSATS Islamabad, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, NED Karachi, IBA Sukkur, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, University of Gujrat, BUITEMS Quetta, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, about aand Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academies.