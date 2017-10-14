Techstartup weekend organised

KARACHI: Peshawar 2.0 under the umbrella of Techstars organised Techstartup weekend, a three-day event from September 22 to 24, a statement said on Friday.

It was a 54-hour event where startup enthusiasts came together to share ideas, form teams, and launch startups, it added.

ACCA is the knowledge partner, as it believes that exposing young students to entrepreneurship results in creative freedom, higher self-esteem, and an overall greater sense of control over their own lives.

Many of the startup teams included ACCA students who got a chance to experience what it takes to launch a successful startup and a chance to build upon and strengthen their startup ideas, it added.