No regulatory duty demanded

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) not to impose regulatory duty on the import of raw materials and other essentials that are not being manufactured locally, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and vice president Zeshan Khalil said that the existing mechanism of imposition of regulatory duty on imports is not only hitting the importers hard, but also depriving government of huge revenue.

They said imposition of any tax or duty should be progressive, the statement said.

Principally, regulatory duty is imposed on such products where local industry needs protection, the LCCI office-bearers said, adding that the chamber understands that protection of local industry is important for any state, as it provides employment opportunities and contribute sizeable amount of revenue to the national exchequer.