Japanese envoy for enhancing trade

KARACHI: Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura has said that Pakistani businessmen have immense potential to export their products to the Japanese markets.

As per a statement issued on Friday, the consul general stated this in a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). He stressed the need to improve bilateral trade along with exchange of delegations to understand the markets.

Isomura said Pakistani mangoes were very popular in Japan. He advised Pakistani exporters to improve the quality of mango in order to increase the exports. He said Japan had provided machinery to improve the quality, but Pakistani growers failed to take advantage.

FPCCI vice president Saqib Fayyaz Maggoo welcomed Japanese investment. He said many Japanese companies were operational in Pakistan and the automobile sector had taken the lead.

He invited Japanese investors to take part in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The CPEC projects offered investors of other countries the opportunity to establish their set ups in the free economic zones. He emphasised on Japanese technology transfer to Pakistan.