Copper stalls

Sydney/Melbourne: Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,887 a tonne, after hitting an intraday one-month peak of $6,903 overnight.

ShFE copper climbed more than 1 percent at the open.

Stocks of copper in LME warehouses fell by another 1,025 tonnes, exchange data showed on Thursday.

They are now down 9 percent from mid-September´s two-month peak.

Nickel led across-the-board gains in Shanghai metals futures on Friday on bets China´s Communist Party congress next week will result in stronger demand for imports.

The potential by China to accelerate

or broaden moves to eliminate

environmentally inefficient mines and

metals plants to better meet international industrial standards following the

meeting is seen as a potential boost for imports.