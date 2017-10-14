Cotton stable

Karachi: Cotton arrivals increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,591/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,295/maund and Rs6,746/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the market remained firm, but pressure is likely to mount in the days to come, as more arrivals have started and further increase is predicted.

“International market also remained down, which may affect the market downwards,” he added. A total of 30 transactions were recorded of around 30,000 bales at a price of Rs6,175 to Rs6,300/maund. Of these, notable deals were recorded from Saleh Pat, Rohri, Khairpur, Tando Adam, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Fazalpur, Mianwali, Haroonabad and Layyah.