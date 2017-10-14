Palm oil range-bound

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were range-bound in early trade on Friday and were little changed at the midday break as weaker related edible oils on China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange weighed, traders said.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched down 0.04 percent to 2,710 ringgit ($642.64) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 15,569 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.

Palm was down as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session, weighed down by declines in soyoil and refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein on Dalian. However, palm recovered on soyoil strength on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), and as Dalian soyoil posted some gains, said a futures trader.