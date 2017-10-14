Rupee gains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee continued to strengthen on Friday amid persistent soft dollar demand from importers. The rupee gained four paisas to close at 105.35 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.39 in the interbank currency market.
The currency pair recovered losses, trading at 107.25/50 against the dollar in the open market. The rupee/dollar parity was at 107.30/60.
