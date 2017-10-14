Stocks fall for fifth day as political wrangle weighs

Stocks declined for a fifth consecutive day on Friday as political wrangle and latest economic date raised concerns about the health of the economy, though continuous foreign buying bucked the broad weakness, dealer said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.97 percent or 390.75 points to close at 39,846.78 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.57 percent or 116.26 points to close at 20,209.74 points. As many as 382 scrips were active of which 88 advanced, 282 declined and 12 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 153.825 million shares as compared with the turnover of 137.99 million shares a day earlier.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said panic selling was witnessed in early session at the PSX on political uncertainty and concerns over dismal economic outlook.

“Late session support in oil and banking stocks amid foreign inflows and recovery in global crude prices supported the index to close above session lows.”

Analysts said surging trade deficit, IMF outlook on rising government debt and uncertainty over outcome of European Union GSP plus review played a catalytic role in bearish close.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed fifth consecutive session lower with benchmark index settling below 39,900 levels.

“Stocks opened lower from the word go with cements carrying bearish momentum and trading lower amid concerns surrounding retail pricing,” the analyst said.

“Maple Leaf Cement (down 4.7 percent) bore the brunt of selling followed by DG Khan Cement (down 1.4 percent) and Lucky Cement (down 3.8 percent).”

Other sectors also followed suit and were dragged down amid thin turnover, pulling benchmark index down as much as 1.9 percent.

Oils, however, helped to pare losses in the second session with Pakistan Oilfields (up 1.9 percent) leading gains on reported local interest while select index names including National Bank (up 3.3 percent) and Engro Fertilizers (up 1.6 percent) also witnessed cherry-picking.

Analysts expect volatile trading to continue next week with benchmark index hovering in a range of 500 to 700 points. Upcoming quarterly earnings announcements are expected to bring some respite however politics will continue to dictate investors' sentiments.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Khyber tobacco up Rs53.48 to close at Rs1,123.08/share and Pakistan Oilfields up Rs17.66 to close at Rs570.44/share. Companies reflecting most losses include Nestle Pakistan down Rs372.20 to close at Rs12,627.80/share and Sanofi Aventis down Rs77.47 to end at Rs1,471.98/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric with a turnover of 13.362 million shares. The scrip shed 14 paisas to close at Rs6.16/share. Maple Leaf Cement was second with a turnover of 8.116 million shares. It shed Rs3.32 to close at Rs66.31/share. TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 7.952 million shares. It shed 84 paisas to finish at Rs32.50/share.