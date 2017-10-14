SECP hosts awareness sessions

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), the National Incubation Centre (NIC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted awareness sessions for entrepreneurs through its investor education programme ‘Jamapunji’.

The sessions conducted in collaboration with TiE in Lahore and Islamabad were part of a competition series for aspiring entrepreneurs titled Startup Cup 2017, being conducted in several cities of Pakistan in collaboration with the US Embassy and the HEC, a statement issued on Friday said.

The primary objective of these sessions was to nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan so new businesses contribute to the national economic prosperity. The SECP’s experts mentored and guided several startups on the importance, procedures and benefits of incorporation. The startups presented business plans relating to new ideas expected to deliver economic value in the areas of technology, mobile applications, e-commerce, financial services, agriculture and social development. Additional sessions have been scheduled to take place in Karachi and Peshawar in the coming weeks.

A session of a similar nature was subsequently conducted at the NIC head office in Islamabad for many startups representing sectors such as technology, travel, retail and others.

The sessions were followed by an interactive session in which attending startups sought clarity on the process and requirements of registering their entities with the SECP.

Another session on company incorporation and equity financing was conducted at the regional centre of the HEC for Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORICs) of various universities in the northern region of the country.

Expert speakers provided information on the SECP’s online incorporation services, fast track registration services and in particular the SECP’s supportive role for development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan.