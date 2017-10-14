Private business deposits fall in Q1

KARACHI: Private sector outstanding deposits at banks dropped slightly 3.19 percent to Rs2.789 trillion at the end of September 2017, the central bank’s data showed on Friday, with the fall mostly attributed to the imposition of withholding tax (WHT) on banking transactions.

Private business deposits stood at Rs2.881 trillion at the end of June 2017.

The State Bank’s data also revealed that manufacturing sector parked Rs784.1 billion with commercial banks in September, compared with Rs790.6 billion in June.

Banks have seen some decline in business deposit inflows over the space of two years after the government introduced withholding tax for non-filers of income tax.

The government imposed a WHT on cash withdrawal in an attempt to increase tax revenue and discourage the cash economy in 2015.

Presently, the government charges a withholding tax of 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent on filers and non-filers, respectively, on cash withdrawal more than Rs50,000 per day.

The central bank has been critical of tax on cash withdrawal from banks, suggesting the economic cost of imposing WHT on non-cash banking transactions needs rethinking.

“While the withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions seems to have had a negligible impact on revenue collections and incentivising tax filing, it instead led to an increase in currency in circulation and a decline in private business deposits,” the State Bank said in a FY17 annual report.

The SBP report further stated that currency in circulation grew by 21.5 percent on average during July 2015 to June 2017 against an average growth of 14.0 percent recorded in the past 11 years prior to its imposition that is, between July 2004 to June 2015.

“Private business deposits as a percentage of total deposits declined from 27.6 percent to 25 percent after imposition of the WHT on banking transactions. This shows that the imposition of the withholding tax on banking transactions apparently defeated the very purpose for which it was imposed that is, to discourage the cash economy,” it added.

Analysts said the transaction tax along with low interest rate environment hasn’t proven positive for the banking sector deposits. But, the deposits posted a 12 percent increase in growth in FY17.

The State Bank, at the same time said that businesses’ deposits that were badly hit by the imposition of withholding tax in the previous year, showed an impressive recovery in FY17.

The flows of business deposits increased 13.4 percent to Rs341 billion in the last fiscal year.

The State Bank believes the impact of withholding tax is still prevalent on personal deposits. In addition to households, this category also includes bank accounts of unregistered businesses, and the continued deceleration represents their inclination towards cash-based transactions.

“In fact, these businesses are switching to alternate modes of payment, eg, larger denomination prize bonds. As a result, the currency to money supply ratio in Pakistan, which was already quite high compared to other EMs (emerging markets), increased further during the year,” it said.

The SBP’s figures showed that overall bank deposits rose to Rs11.634 trillion in September from Rs11.592 trillion in June.