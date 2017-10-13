Schoolteacher accused of corporal punishment

MINGORA: A man on Thursday accused the teacher of a state-run primary school of subjecting his nephew to a severe physical torture and asked the high-ups of Education department to take note of the corporal punishment incident.

Talking to reporters, Abdul Akbar said that his nephew Israr, 6, was a student at the Government Primary School in Korat (Jambil). He alleged that a schoolteacher, Zeshan, beat up his nephew black and blue. Showing the torture marks on the body of his nephew to reporters, he said that the child was scared and refused to go to school after the incident.

The man said the government had forbidden corporal punishment and declared it a crime but teachers continued to violate the ban at schools.The affected citizen demanded a disciplinary action against the teacher.