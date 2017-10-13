Clash not in favour of country, party, Nawaz: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that confrontation with the judiciary was not in favour of the country, the party and Nawaz Sharif's interests, according to local media.

During a press conference in Taxila, Nisar said that courts in the country were giving correct decisions. He urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take notice of statements that criticised the judiciary.

"There shouldn't be any confrontation with the judiciary," said Chaudhry Nisar. "We should go to the courts and fight our cases with dedication. If we do not get justice from one court, we will surely get it from another," he added.

Nisar said that in democratic and civilised societies, decisions were given by the courts. In response to a question regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Nisar said he would rather not give a reply.

"Asif Zardari also did not say anything when a question was put to him regarding me. Hence I would like to return the favour and not answer a question pertaining to him," he added.

Nisar refuted speculations that the PML-N was suffering from divisions within. The former interior minister said that he was not upset with the party leadership before the elections of 2013. "Before the elections 2013, my advice was heeded to by the party leadership," he said.

Nisar said that he had warned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif several times during the past couple of years regarding various problems. According to Nisar, Nawaz Sharif used to placate his concerns and told him that issues would be resolved.

"However, after a while, I was removed from the party's advisory meetings," he added.

Nisar praised the armed forces of Pakistan, stating that they were fighting a war in the country. "Pakistan Army is fighting a war and they are winning that war," he said. "Our army is capable of conducting an operation in the country by itself," he added.

He said that one should, for sure, put the "house in order", however issuing statements alone would strengthen the narrative of other countries. "Do put the house in order. Who has restricted it?" the PML-N leader said at the press conference here. "However, if there would be statements issued only, this would strengthen the narrative of the US, India and other countries."

He said the Pakistani military is capable enough and if there is the concept of joint operations, it should be mutual. The former interior minister made the statement in response to a question about purported speech by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif offering the US an operation against the Haqqani network.

He said that Pakistan had proof that the terrorist groups were operating from the other side of the border. While referring to the cases against the Sharif’s, the senior PML-N leader said Pakistan has both democracy and rule of law. Nisar said that the decision of the cases will be given by the courts and nowhere else. “It is a part of our oath not to criticise the institutions,” he said.