PPP leader vows to promote unity among party cadres

Rawalpindi: To promote unity among party cadres is my first and foremost priority. I will reorganise PPP in Rawalpindi Division once again as the most popular political party and beloved of the downtrodden classes and oppressed masses.

These views were expressed by Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, ex-state minister for Defence and president of PPP Rawalpindi Division while presiding over a meeting of party office bearers and activists in Rawalpindi to promote unity among party cadres and to discourage the culture of factionalism.

The meeting was attended by Haji Gulzar Awan (ex-deputy secretary Public Relations, PPP Punjab), Mazhar Hussain Babar, Iftikhar Chaudhary, Jamil Qureshi, Ayaz Pappu, Raja Irfan Haider Advocate, Sardar Qudoos, Malik Ayub, Raja Muhammad Ali Minhas, Ch. Farrukh Ismail, Syed Hassan Shah and many others.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stressed party activists and office bearers to promote party cause instead of themselves. He said we must strive to root out the culture of factionalism to defeat the anti-people forces. Haji Gulzar Awan in his address warmly welcomed the bold initiatives of Sardar Saleem Haider Khan to promote unit among part cadres and extended his full support to him.