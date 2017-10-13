Fri October 13, 2017
Lahore

October 13, 2017

Action against homeopath

LAHORE :While directing the police to register an FIR against a homeopathic doctor, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down his clinic, cancelled his registration and imposed Rs200,000 fine on him for practising quackery. 

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a resident of Gakhar Mandi, Gujranwalla, Muhammad Saleem, filed a complaint with the Commission that he took his ailing daughter to the clinic of homeopathic doctor Nadeem Ullah.

The doctor administered injection and prescribed a few medicines, but the patient’s condition started to deteriorate and she was shifted to the Mayo Hospital. During investigation, it was revealed that Nadeem was prescribing allopathy medicines and administering injections to the patients.

