Sindh, Balochistan may need to adapt to extreme weather

Climate scientists have warned that the people of Karachi and other coastal areas would have to adapt to changing weather conditions as more extreme weather patterns would be witnessed in the months and years to come due to changing climatic conditions.

“Temperature in the Arabian Sea is on the rise, and it would disrupt the previous weather patterns in the years to come,” said Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Dr Ghulam Rasool. “There would be more frequent cyclones originating in the Arabian Sea, causing extreme weather conditions in this region.”

According to Dr Rasool, there would be more frequent heatwaves in Karachi and other coastal towns in Sindh and Balochistan in the coming years due to development of cyclones and low pressure areas in the Arabian Sea.

“In South Asia, cyclones form in the Bay of Bengal as its temperature is higher than that of the Arabian Sea, but now the temperature of the Arabian Sea is also on the rise. This would result in originating cyclones and low pressure areas in our sea, which would result in more frequent heatwave-like conditions and sometimes torrential rains in a short span of time.”

Last month Karachi witnessed heavy rain in a short span of time when some areas of the city received over 120 millimetres of rain in just 12 hours, causing storm-water drains to overflow and cars to drown, and causing serious accidents resulting in deaths of dozens of people.

Similarly, a deadly heatwave killed more than 3,000 people in June 2015 when the sea breeze towards Karachi remained suspended for at least a week, increasing the temperature in the metropolis to 46 degrees Celsius and the heat index to 64 degrees Celsius.

“Climate change is real, and it is causing extreme weather conditions for Pakistan. There is a need to adapt to these changing weather conditions, as we cannot undo them alone. The entire world would have to make collective efforts to slow down climate change.”

Mercury hits 41.5 °C

Karachi endured another extremely hot and dry day on Thursday when the mercury surged to 41.5 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day, forcing majority of the people to stay indoors as warm winds from the country’s plains turned the weather unpleasant in the coastal city.

The sea breeze to the metropolis has been suspended for at least the past four days, increasing the daytime temperature to 42 degrees Celsius, and according to the Met Office, Karachi would have to endure another hot and dry day on Friday.

“Temperature would start dropping on Friday, although the maximum temperature would remain in the range of 38 and 40 degrees Celsius,” said Met Office Karachi Director Abdur Rashid.

He said a low pressure area that originated from the Indian west coast last week had caused suspension of sea breeze to Karachi, as such systems attract air and moisture towards them and due to this system, the city’s cool breeze was suspended.

“Now this system is moving towards Yemen, and it is hoped that the sea breeze would resume in Karachi by Saturday, dropping the temperature by four to five degrees Celsius.”

Karachi’s highest temperature in the month of October was recorded at 43.3 degrees Celsius, which was not broken this week, but citizens are still witnessing unprecedented hot and dry conditions towards the end of the year.