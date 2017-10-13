Fri October 13, 2017
Business

October 13, 2017

Forex reserves decline to $19.67bln

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country fell to $19.672 billion during the week ended October 6 from $19.763 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $69 million to $13.788 billion due to payments on account of external debt servicing. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks lowered to $5.884 billion as compared to $5.906 billion during the previous week.

