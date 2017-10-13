CEOs urged to convince staffers into filing tax returns

KARACHI: A two-member team comprising senior officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday called on the top executives of banks and gas companies in Karachi to motivate their employees to file income tax returns on or before the due date, which is October 31, 2017.

"We understand that sending notices to non-filers is a traditional mode of enforcement but now there is a renewed focus…in FBR on creating awareness among people, offering them maximum facilitation in shouldering their tax-related responsibilities," said Nausheen Javaid Amjad, member facilitation and taxpayer education (FATE) wing FBR, during a meeting.

She said filing of returns could result in significant advantages to the employees and save them from paying higher differential rate of taxes introduced for the filers and non-filers. Acknowledging the large organisations’ role in reporting the salaries and tax deducted from their employees, Nausheen, who was assisted by Tehmina Aamer, chief of FATE, urged them to educate and motivate their employees to file individual income tax returns as well to fulfill an important legal obligation.

According to the FBR statement, the meetings were held separately with Raymond Kotwal, acting president & CFO Habib Bank, Irfan Siddiqui, president Meezan Bank, and Muhammad Amin Rajput, acting managing director Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at their offices.

“These meetings mark a shift in the FBR efforts by reaching out to the taxpayers and offering them all kinds of assistance and support at their doorstep to ensure tax compliance,” the statement said.

During the meetings, it added that, positive sentiments were expressed about the FBR's initiative of creating awareness and reaching out to taxpayers for building a friendly interface with them. Meanwhile, the FBR team also held a detailed meeting with the office-bearers of Pakistan Tax Bar Association at the offices of LTU Karachi.