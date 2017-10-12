Action to declare Hassan, Hussain proclaimed offenders

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, pasted summons for Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on the main gate of the Sharif family’s residences at Jati Umra and Model Town in Lahore on Wednesd

Following the orders of the NAB Accountability Court in the Avenfield property (London flats) case, the NAB team pasted ‘wanted notices’ of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz at their Lahore residence.

Similar notice has also been sent to Britain where the two brothers are living. The court had directed NAB to initiate the process to declare the former prime minister’s sons as Proclaimed Offenders (POs), as they failed to attend the courts hearing.

Both the respondents have been directed to appear before the court within 30 days. In case both the respondents fail to appear before the court within the set time period, the process will then involve the publication of notices in newspapers directing the accused to appear in court.

Failure to do so will result in seizure of property and issuance of further warrants. In the last hearing on October 9, NAB officials submitted in court a plea to declare Hassan and Hussain proclaimed offenders as they failed to show up in court despite issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants.