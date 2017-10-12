‘CPEC at core of Pak development’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said CPEC is at the core of the future development of Pakistan which should not suffer due to political disagreements and if there ever was a most crucial time for political parties and all stakeholders to come together for a cause, it is the CPEC.

To a question about CPEC, the chief minister said it is a national project and schemes have been initiated throughout the country under it. “We need to show unity and solidarity for the success of this national project” and added that national unity is even more needed today. “I appeal to all the political parties to come forward to change the destiny of the nation and move further collectively to eliminate corruption and other problems,” he added.

The chief minister was the chief guest at a ceremony on Wednesday in Model Town where the Punjab government, General Electric Healthcare and Ferozsons Laboratories signed an MoU.

According to the agreement, a training centre will be established at the District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura, to give training to the Lady Health Workers (LHWs) about the conduction of ultrasound. Secretary Primary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan signed on behalf of the Punjab government, while Rob Walton, the Global General Manager, signed the agreement on behalf of the General Electric Healthcare. The CM said portable ultrasound machines are being procured through a transparent bidding process from different international companies and the provision of 700 machines will start in February 2018. During this period, the training process of LHWs will be completed.

“I pray that no accident ever happen, but it is a reality that accidents are part of daily life,” he added. The Punjab government has started a wonderful service to provide first-aid to the affected people and in the next two months, this project will be spread to nine divisions and later on, it will be extended to all the 36 districts of the province. “I am also thankful to the media for its projection of good deeds to sensitise the people to take full benefit of such initiatives,” he further added.

The chief minister, in response to questions of the media, said the recruitment of LHWs was made in the dictatorship era of Musharraf and during the PPP’s tenure, the provinces were not taken onboard. Definitely, the merit was violated in the recruitment of LHWs and there were also issues of their training and merit. On the other hand, Imran Khan is opposing an important project like the Orange Line Metro Train to hide his worst failure in KP. Imran opposed the metro bus in 2012 and then announced to adopt it keeping in view its public utility because the Peshawarites were asking for the Metro Bus project. Niazi Sahib spent four years in sit-ins, strikes, political processions and lockdown of cities, but turned a deaf ear to the demand of the people and did not lay even a single brick of the project.

When we started the project of Orange Line Metro Train to give economical and speedy transport facility to the Lahorites, Niazi Sahib took an opposing step and the office-bearers of his party took stay from courts against this public-welfare project. The work has been halted at 11 points during the last two years and they have committed ‘dacoity’ over the rights of masses by creating hurdles in this project. How will he face the people in the elections of 2018? Had almost two years not been wasted, the mega project of Orange Line Metro Train would have been completed and lakhs of people would have been benefiting from it daily.

Niazi Sahib harmed the country by creating hurdles and brought a bad name to the country. The PTI has played this negative role to hide its failures in Peshawar, and it is a cruelty to the people of the country.

The chief minister indirectly bashed Asif Ali Zardari over his criticism of the Sharif brothers and said yesterday a gentleman who has been the president of a political party was lecturing that Nawaz Sharif has plundered the country, while this man was drenched in corruption from head to toe.

He said first of all we should give a shut-up call to ourselves and make the narrative and ourselves right because no one can harm us if we adopt honesty, trust and hard work. There is no doubt that the US is a global power but we will have to make ourselves internally strong if we want to establish friendly relations with it at equal footing.

To a question about paper leakage of entry test, he said the free holding of entry test has been announced. There is no doubt that the paper was leaked and it’s a big tragedy. A team, comprising honest persons, has been constituted to investigate and more than a dozen accused have been arrested in the light of the investigation.

“I assure the nation that the people involved in this case will not go scot free and the responsible will be given an exemplary punishment.”