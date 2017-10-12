KP govt withdraws plan to establish BoGs in higher education institutions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Wednesday withdrew the government plan for establishment of Board of Governors (BoGs) in the public sector institutions of higher education in KP after a meeting with the association of professors and lecturers.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani, administrative secretaries and members of the professors and lecturers association were present on the occasion, said an official handout. The association office-bearers expressed reservations at some of the steps linked to the overall reforms for the higher education in the province.

The chief minister rolled back the blue-print for the reforms in the higher education in the province. However, he deplored that pressuring the government, bringing the kids on the roads and locking down the public sector colleges was not acceptable. The overall plan for reforming the higher secondary education system had noble intentions, he added.

The chief minister said the closure of institutions and the launching of propaganda was uncalled for. "There are other ways to register the protest," he added. He reiterated that his government stood for a change that was to dismantle the rusty and undeliverable system of governance replacing it with a deliverable, transparent and pro-people one.

The chief minister categorically stated that he would never compromise on monitoring through a biometric system for discouraging absenteeism. This province, he added, had a total annual outlay of Rs550 billion of which Rs420 billion go to salaries, another Rs115 billion to annual development plan and Rs30 billion were transferred to local government system.

The chief minister deplored that he had a plan for the upgrading professors and lecturers but that should have been commensurate to the overall reforms in the colleges of the higher secondary education system of the province.