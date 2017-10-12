Public announcement being made…: Do corruption, return money in parts, says Justice Azmat

ISLAMABAD: Justice Azmat Saeed of the Supreme Court (SC) observed on Wednesday that public announcement is made to do corruption and return the embezzled money in installments. He said that National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) chairman was given unlimited authority.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, resumed hearing into a suo moto notice of voluntary returns in NAB cases.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the outcome of the two (plea bargains and voluntary returns) was different. He said that voluntary return of money was actually a confession to the crime; however, the accountability laws relating to it changed its nature from being a crime to a case of good intentions.

He said that after the inquiry began, the NAB chairman wrote to the accused, asking him to return the money, adding that the accused was offered a scheme which allowed him to continue earning illegally and keep returning the money earned to the anti-graft body.

Justice Azmat Saeed observed that the court could not keep its eyes on the instant matter as, he said that the duplicity in the NAB law could be judged from the fact when the Bureau says that a case concerning Rs75 million was a minor one while a person convicted in Rs1 million case was imprisoned. He further observed that in fact the voluntary return was a confession to a crime. Earlier, the federal government opposed the powers granted to NAB chairman under the NAB Ordinance, 1999, wherein an accused is freed after he voluntarily returns the money.

Under Section 25 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, the chairman of the anti-graft body is empowered to accept the offer by a person who voluntary returns the money illegally earned by him.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashter Ausaf, while appearing before the court, opposed the NAB law and submitted that he had proposed to the government that voluntary return should be made subject to approval by the court.

The amendment bill in the relevant law of NAB is pending before the upper House of Parliament.

The attorney general submitted that the unlimited powers granted to the NAB chairman under the NAO Ordinance was not true as, he said that there should have been a proper mechanism for the chairman while exercising his powers.

He further informed the court that he had also proposed that a person who made voluntary return should be disqualified for a period of five years from holding any public office or running for elections. He might also be dismissed from public service if he was a government servant.

Similarly, the attorney general informed the court that he had also proposed that for the purposes of putting together voluntary return, the law should also prescribe certain rules because unfettered powers of the chairman were opposed to public policy and also unfettered and unbridled powers could be abused.

The court, after hearing into the submission of the attorney general, asked him to submit his written reply to the matter and also directed the Islamabad advocate general and four provinces advocates general to submit their respective replies as well by November 4.

Last year in September, former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali took notice of a note of the registrar containing the details of the observations of the two-member bench passed in Civil Appeal No 82-K of 2015 that the powers of the NAB chairman under Section 25(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and effect of voluntary return in NAB cases, as after the voluntary return, the accused went scot-free without any stigma. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till November 9.