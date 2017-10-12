PML-N team sends report on ‘amendment in oath’ to Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The three-member-committee, appointed by the ruling PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to probe the circumstances that led to alteration in the affidavit regarding Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (finality of Prophethood) during choreographing of the Electoral Reforms Act, has completed probe and dispatched it to Nawaz Sharif to London on Wednesday.

PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq is heading the committee. The committee heard federal ministers Zahid Hamid, Anusha Rehman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Law Barrister Zafarullah and other officials. Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar’s input was also sought in the findings. He is also chairman of the committee reviewing electoral laws.

Secretary Information and member of the committee Senator Mushadullah Khan said that the committee had not only fixed responsibility of the change in oath but also offered recommendations in this regard.

He said that members of committee had no authority to reveal extracts of the report. He said that former prime minister was authorised to make public this report and take action against the responsible.