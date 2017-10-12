Khaqan Abbasi involved in Rs200 bn LNG scam, alleges Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: AML chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was involved in corruption of nearly Rs200 billion.

He was referring to the LNG agreement signed with Qatar and also claimed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank refused to accept Ishaq Dar as a credible finance minister.

“These people are involved in embezzling billions of taxpayers’ money,” Rashid lashed out at the ruling PML-N. Earlier in the day, he said he would test the newly-appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal with a case worth Rs200 billion.

Rashid said he would reveal the details of the LNG agreement with Qatar soon. “I will reveal details of the 15-year-old copies of the contract with Qatar,” he said, adding that he had to visit three countries to obtain the necessary documents.

Speaking regarding the cases against the Sharif family, Rashid said that the establishment was backing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said if Maryam Nawaz was not the beneficiary of the London flats then the documents regarding Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s ownership should be produced. The British attorney had certified that Maryam was a beneficiary, he added. It is pertinent to mention that Rashid submitted last month a reference against Abbasi to the ECP.

According to media reports, Abbasi, who was former minister for petroleum and natural resources, faced a 17-month long inquiry under the NAB in relation to the corruption of Rs220 billion during 2013. At the beginning of this month, the NAB cleared the former petroleum minister of any involvement in the case. Abbasi was elected as the country's premier in August following Nawaz Sharif's disqualification.