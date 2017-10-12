Commitment to cause of education above board: CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said his government’s commitment to the cause of education is above board.

“Education is to be a state concern, state controlled, state regulated and state facilitated. However, private sector has a dominant role to the cause of education as well,” he told the inaugural ceremony of Beaconhouse School, Nowshera campus, here.

Kasim Qasuri, Chief Executive, Nassir Qasuri Executive Director of the Beaconhouse School System also addressed on the occasion. District Nazim Liaqat Khattak and Member National Assembly Dr. Imran Khattak attended.

The chief minister said education took the centre-stage in his government social sector reform agenda. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has always held that education is the most important goal to be pursued,” he added.

He said his government invested energies, time and resources to provide quality education to all in the province that led to restore the confidence of masses in the public education sector, he added.

The chief minister said that his government introduced English as a medium of education in the primary level in order to enable the poor of the society to compete with rich to get a deserving status in the society.

Pervez Khattak said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave PTI the mandate to serve them in 2013.

“There were multiple issues which plagued KP when we established our government; terrorism was on the rise, there were massive number of IDPs, natural disasters had damaged infrastructure, and basic services delivery was very weak. Most importantly, people had lost faith in the public sector and its capacity to deliver social services. Basic necessities like healthcare, law enforcement, and education services were not being provided in the best possible manner,” he said

Pervez Khattak said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf promised change driven by the needs of the people and that was pro-people and aimed at ensuring social justice.