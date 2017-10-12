KP govt leaves people to ‘weather’s mercy,’: Iftikhar

Dengue fever outbreak

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to contain the spread of dengue fever and left the people to ‘weather’s mercy.’

Speaking at a ceremony in Wazir Ghari here, the nationalist politician said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government was waiting for winter to

set in as the cold conditions were not favourable for the virus.

He said the failure of the provincial government to contain the fever exposed the hollow claims of good performance of the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.