Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

KP govt leaves people to ‘weather’s mercy,’: Iftikhar

KP govt leaves people to ‘weather’s mercy,’: Iftikhar

Dengue fever outbreak

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to contain the spread of dengue fever and left the people to ‘weather’s mercy.’

Speaking at a ceremony in Wazir Ghari here, the nationalist politician said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government was waiting for winter to
set in as the cold conditions were not favourable for the virus.

He said the failure of the provincial government to contain the fever exposed the hollow claims of good performance of the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement