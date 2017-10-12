College teachers condemn CM attitude, vow to continue protest

PESHAWAR: The action committee of college teachers has strongly condemned what they referred to the indecent, rude and stubborn attitude of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak during the talks with their representative delegation and announced to hold province-wide protest demonstrations against it on October 17.

Chairman of the action committee Jamshed Khan said in a statement issued after the meeting with the chief minister that they had agreed to talks with the provincial government to save the time of students and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. But, the chief minister insulted them instead of listening to their arguments.

He said that the chief minister was rude, inhospitable and abusive during the meeting. He gave threats to the members of the action committee and left the meeting incomplete.

“Instead of looking into the genuine demands of the college teachers, the chief minister threatened them of action on charges of locking colleges, wasting the times of students and provoking students against them government. None of these allegations hold any ground,” he added.

He pledged to continue the protest campaign till acceptance of their demands. “Academic activities in all the male and female colleges across the province would remain suspended,” Jamshed Khan said.

He said that the teachers would also not remain silent over the attitude of the chief minister and would observe October 17 as protest day against his behavior. The teachers have been protesting the proposed board of governors in colleges. They also want the government to accept their other demands like one-step promotion, professional allowance and others.

The chief minister on the other hand claimed in an official handout that the decision of board of governor in colleges has been revoked and demands of the teachers have been accepted.