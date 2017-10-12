One killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap on Wednesday.
Muhammad Nasir and his friend Adnan were on way to Mansehra on a motorbike from Dodial when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler near College Doraha.
As a result, both of them sustained serious injuries. They were taken to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Nasir dead. The car driver fled after the accident.
