One killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap on Wednesday.

Muhammad Nasir and his friend Adnan were on way to Mansehra on a motorbike from Dodial when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler near College Doraha.

As a result, both of them sustained serious injuries. They were taken to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Nasir dead. The car driver fled after the accident.