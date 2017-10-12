Thu October 12, 2017
Peshawar

October 12, 2017

One killed in road accident

One killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap on Wednesday.

Muhammad Nasir and his friend Adnan were on way to Mansehra on a motorbike from Dodial when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler near College Doraha.

As a result, both of them sustained serious injuries. They were taken to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Nasir dead. The car driver fled after the accident.

