Thu October 12, 2017
Peshawar

October 12, 2017

Traders protest drive against encroachers

Traders protest drive against encroachers

TAKHT BHAI: The trader community staged protest against district administration for launching drive against encroachers here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Haider Gondal along with the police party had raided in Mena Bazaar and arrested several shopkeepers for keeping goods outside their shops. Following the incident, the traders, led by Tariq Khan, Aftab Khan and Mian Mafirat Shah, took out protest rally and blocked the Mardan-Malakand Highway to traffic for two hours. 

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the shopkeepers in Mena bazaar were forced to abandon their business due to the hostile behaviour of the district administration with the traders.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after being assured by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Khan to look into the matter.

