Thu October 12, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2017

Postmaster gets 3-year jail

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Wednesday handed down three years rigorous imprisonment and fine amounting to Rs10.57 million to a postmaster for embezzling money.

The court announced its verdict after the prosecutors of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proved the postmaster, Allauddin, guilty of embezzlement while posted in Jandola.

As per the NAB’s communiqué, the accused illegally withdrew millions of rupees during nine months from the exchequer under the garb of pension arrears and pocketed the money.  It said that the accused processed a total of 545 fake cases of arrears in the name of pensioners with malafide intention.

The communiqué said the accused issued 48 illegal and bogus authority letters while there was no authority letter in 497 cases.

