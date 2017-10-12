Man deprives of 5,000 dirhams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATKHELA: Alleged fraudsters on Wednesday tricked a man and deprived him of 5000 UAE dirhams in Batkhela in Malakand Agency.
Levies officials said one Muhammad Shah had gone to a money exchange for converting UAE dirhams into Pakistani currency.
They said that three fraudsters in Batkhela bazaar tricked him by selling him a fake necklace and disappeared. The police registered the case and started investigation.
