Thu October 12, 2017
Peshawar

October 12, 2017

Man deprives of 5,000 dirhams

BATKHELA: Alleged fraudsters on Wednesday tricked a man and deprived him of 5000 UAE dirhams in Batkhela in Malakand Agency.

Levies officials said one Muhammad Shah had gone to a money exchange for converting UAE dirhams into Pakistani currency.

They said that three fraudsters in Batkhela bazaar tricked him by selling him a fake necklace and disappeared. The police registered the case and started investigation.

 

