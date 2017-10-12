Five shops, hotel gutted in Balakot inferno

MANSEHRA: Five shops and a hotel were gutted after a heavy fire broke out due to short circuiting and engulfed a market in Balakot on Wednesday.

The offices of three village councils adjacent to the gutted shops were also burnt partially but no loss of life was reported.

The fire, which broke out at a godown owned by one Mohammad Farooq in Raza Bazaar and it was put out after hectic efforts for several hours by traders and fire fighters.

“We have suffered a loss of more than Rs5 million,” Farooq told reporters.

Javed Iqbal, the president of traders’ union in Balakot, visited the burnt market and inquired traders about their losses.