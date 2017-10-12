Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Five shops, hotel gutted in Balakot inferno

Five shops, hotel gutted in Balakot inferno

MANSEHRA: Five shops and a hotel were gutted after a heavy fire broke out due to short circuiting and engulfed a market in Balakot on Wednesday.

The offices of three village councils adjacent to the gutted shops were also burnt partially but no loss of life was reported.

The fire, which broke out at a godown owned by one Mohammad Farooq in Raza Bazaar and it was put out after hectic efforts for several hours by traders and fire fighters.

“We have suffered a loss of more than Rs5 million,” Farooq told reporters.

Javed Iqbal, the president of traders’ union in Balakot, visited the burnt market and inquired traders about their losses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement